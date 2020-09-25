Edwardsburg Intermediate School named one of the best schools in nation

EDWARDSBURG — U.S Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos announced Thursday that Edwardsburg Intermediate School has been named a 2020 National Blue Ribbon School based on high academic performance.

The Intermediate School is one of 367 schools in the nation and one of 15 schools from Michigan to be recognized in 2020.

“We are proud of our students, staff, teachers, families, and community members that have continually ensured our success as a school. Edwardsburg Intermediate is honored to be recognized as a 2020 National Blue Ribbon School,” said Principal Dan Nommay.

National Blue Ribbon Schools are on education’s cutting edge, pioneering innovative educational practices from professional learning communities and project-based learning to social and emotional learning and positive behavior systems. Schools are nominated by the state department of education and then complete a comprehensive application about school practices.

“The Edwardsburg Community can be very proud of our tremendous teachers and dedicated students at Edwardsburg Intermediate. It is a testament to the hard work and high expectations of each and every Eddie in our district,” said Superintendent Jim Knoll.

School officials will represent the Intermediate School at a virtual awards ceremony in November, where they will hear from Secretary DeVos and other esteemed educators, share best practices with each other and celebrate their achievements.