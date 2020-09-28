Dowagiac Board of Education approves return to in-person instruction

DOWAGIAC — Dowagiac Union Schools students will be returning to full-time, in-person instruction beginning Monday, Oct. 12.

The DUS Board of Education voted 6-1 in support of the decision during a special meeting outside of Dowagiac Middle School Monday.

The return to in-person instruction is contingent upon the district ensuring that all proper health and safety protocols are in place, and that there are no major COVID-19 case spikes over the next two weeks.

In August, the board approved a five-week distance learning start to the school year, with a reassessment after three weeks. The school district surveyed both parents and DUS staff over the course of the past three weeks, with 75 percent of parents and 66 percent of staff supporting a return to in-person instruction.

