expand
Ad Spot

September 30, 2020

Benton Harbor man pleads guilty to Niles shooting

By Debra Haight

Published 3:13 pm Tuesday, September 29, 2020

NILES – A Benton Harbor man accused in an August 2019 shooting in the city of Niles had pleaded no contest to one count of armed robbery.

Berrien County Assistant Prosecutor Jerry Vigansky said Tuesday that Day-Shawn Lavell Smith pleaded no contest Monday afternoon at a status conference in Berrien County Trial Court in Niles. Smith is scheduled to be sentenced Monday, Nov. 2 by Judge Sterling Schrock.

Smith, 22, had initially been charged with a total of five felonies plus being a habitual offender. The plea agreement calls for charges of assault with intent to murder, carrying a concealed weapon in an automobile and two counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony to be dismissed along with being a habitual offender.

Vigansky said the plea agreement calls for Smith to be sentenced to a minimum of five years in prison. The top end of Smith’s sentence will be decided by Judge Schrock. The charge of armed robbery carries a maximum penalty of up to life in prison.

Smith is pleading no contest because of possible civil liability, Vigansky said. If no plea deal had been reached, his trial would have started in mid-October.

The incident occurred Aug. 24, 2019, in 600 block of Wayne Street in the city of Niles. Police received a 911 call reporting that a gunshot victim was lying in the street. Officers said they believed at least two shots were fired inside a vehicle, and three suspects got out and ran away.

Vigansky said the shooting victim was the driver of the car and had given Smith and two of Smith’s friends a ride. Another individual is also charged in connection with the incident. He is a juvenile but is expected to be waived to adult court for trial.

News

Niles mayor recommends trick-or-treat times

Berrien County

Following pursuit, two arrested for armed robbery at Admiral Gas Station

Breaking News

COVID-19 UPDATE: Cass County reports one new COVID-19 death

Dowagiac

Dowagiac City Council approves first responder hazard pay

News

Niles marijuana partner resigns following criminal charges

Berrien County

Benton Harbor man pleads guilty to Niles shooting

Dowagiac

Despite rising COVID-19 cases, Dowagiac schools vote to return to in-person learning

Business

Niles City Council gives marijuana business 90-day extension

News

Michigan outdoors open for fall fun

Berrien County

Cass County Courts to continue to provide the public with access to justice via Zoom during COVID-19

Business

Local cinema readies to reopen after seven months

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Board of Education approves return to in-person instruction

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 122,735 cases, 6,731 deaths

Berrien County

Niles man pleads guilty to meth use

Berrien County

Absentee voting begins in Michigan

Berrien County

Berrien County Circuit Judge Charles LaSata elected as an officer of the Michigan Judges Association

Dowagiac

SMC enrolls 1,800 students for fall 2020

Berrien County

MDHHS makes COVID-19 recommendations about Halloween trick-or-treating, celebrations

News

Apple Festival Harvest Market offers venue for local vendors to sell wares

Berrien County

Region sees upward trend in house sales, values

Cass County

Cass County Fair to host Halloween campout

Business

Dowagiac business celebrates 40 years

Berrien County

Gov. Whitmer reopens movie theaters, strengthens mask requirements in schools

Berrien County

Sign ups now open for annual Rake a Difference event