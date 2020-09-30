expand
October 1, 2020

Hugh Trussell, of Dowagiac

By Submitted

Published 8:54 am Wednesday, September 30, 2020

Aug. 16, 1943 — Sept. 27, 2020

Hugh Trussell, 77, of Dowagiac, passed away at Lakeland Hospital in St. Joseph on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020.

Hugh was born on Aug. 16, 1943, to the late Hal and Helen (Hughes) Trussell in Paw Paw. After graduating from Cassopolis High School, Hugh joined the Army National Guard and in 1967 Hugh wed Darlene Wilds. Together they had two children.

In 2000, Hugh joined First United Methodist Church of Dowagiac with Darlene.

Hugh was never one to sit idle, he was always working or tinkering in his garage with his tractor or his newest woodworking project. His tractor won Best in Show at the Dowagiac Harvest Festival and his woodworking led to many projects. He built all of the cabinets in their kitchen, made a full-size dining room table, numerous projects for his children and grandchildren; with each and every one of them he built it with his whole heart. Hugh loved doing for others, he was generous to a fault, was the first to introduce himself to new neighbors and made friends wherever he went.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Hal and Helen Trussell; and siblings, Shirley Clipfell, Alice Knapp and Don Trussell.

Hugh is survived by his wife of 53 years, Darlene Trussell; children, Pamela (Jeff) Ward, of Dowagiac, Steven (Jennifer) Trussell, of Wheaton, Illinois; grandchildren, Shawna (Cal) Marina, Devan (Amber) Ward, Jordan (Justin) Goodman, Kaitlyn (Ian) Holman, Emily Trussell, William Trussell, Matthew Trussell and Tommy Trussell; eight great-grandchildren; brother, Larry (Debra) Trussell, of Niles; and many extended family members and close friends.

Funeral services to honor Hugh’s life will be at noon with a time of visitation two hours prior on Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, at First United Methodist Church of Dowagiac. Interment will follow at Young’s Prairie Cemetery in Cassopolis.

Condolences, photos and memories may be left for the family at BrownFuneralHomeNiles.com

Arrangements have been entrusted to Brown Funeral Home & Cremation Services, of Niles.

