October 1, 2020

Marilyn Gordon, of Niles

By Submitted

Published 8:53 am Wednesday, September 30, 2020

Feb. 6, 1935 — Sept. 27, 2020

Marilyn L. Gordon, 85, of Niles, passed peacefully at her residence on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, following a brief illness.

She was born on Feb. 6, 1935, in Berrien Center, to the late Clarence and Evelyn (Utrup) Jones.

Marilyn graduated from Niles High School.

On June 12, 1954, Marilyn wed Robert Gordon. The couple owned and operated Gordon Engineering for many years.

Marilyn enjoyed ceramics, collecting dolls and knickknacks. She looked forward to their many trips up north, snowmobiling and rides on their motorcycle. Marilyn also took pride in her plants and flowers.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Robert “Bob” Gordon, in 2017; and a daughter-in-law, Connie Gordon in 2018.

Marilyn is survived by her three sons, Mike (Jan) Gordon, Bobby (Traci) Gordon and David Gordon, all of Niles; nine grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, at Brown Funeral Home with a time of visitation beginning at 11:30 a.m. Marilyn will be laid to rest alongside of her husband Bob at Mission Hills Memorial Gardens.

Memorial contributions may be made in Marilyn’s memory to Caring Circle 4025 Health Park Lane, St. Joseph, MI 49085.

Condolences and memories of Marilyn may be shared with her family at BrownFuneralHomeNiles.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Brown Funeral Home, Niles.

