expand
Ad Spot

October 1, 2020

Isaac Saavedra had two goals in the Chieftains’ 3-1 win over Sturgis. (Leader photo/SCOTT NOVAK)

Saavedra scores pair of goals as Chieftains blank Sturgis

By Scott Novak

Published 1:57 pm Wednesday, September 30, 2020

STURGIS — Visiting Dowagiac scored three second-half goals to defeat Sturgis in a Wolverine Conference match on Monday.

The Chieftains, who rebounded from a 2-0 loss to Plainwell last Thursday, played well, according to Dowagiac Coach Mike Williams.

“We moved the ball well around the field and were able to finish in the second half,” he said. “We need to continue to work on finishing and playing a full 80 minutes at the same level.”

Nate Judd opened the scoring with a goal in the 45th minute. Isaac Saavedra scored a pair of goals — in the 50th and 55th minutes — to seal the victory for the Chieftains.

Plainwell at Dowagiac

A pair of goals in the final 16 minutes gave visiting Plainwell a 2-0 victory in the battle between the top two teams in the Wolverine Conference standings Wednesday.

The Trojans came in with a 3-0 record, while the Chieftains were 3-1.

Plainwell continues to lead the boys soccer standings with 12 points, while Otsego (3-0-1) is second with 10 points. Allegan (3-2) and Dowagiac are tied for third with nine points. Paw Paw is fifth with eight points.

After a scoreless first half, the Trojans scored the game-winning goal with 16:07 remaining in the match. Plainwell added another goal late to complete the scoring.

Chieftain coach Mike Williams said his team played well, especially in the first half. However, with a lack of experienced subs to send in, the Trojans wore his team down.

“We actually played really well,” he said. “It was our best game of the year overall.”

Williams said that Plainwell has yet to give up a goal this season.

The Dowagiac soccer team returns to action today as it hosts Otsego in a Wolverine Confrence match.

Play is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m.

Giving

Niles Township firefighter leads effort to donate gear to departments in need

Dowagiac

Young Professionals of Greater Dowagiac annual holiday ornament features Beckwith Theatre

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 124,687 cases, 6,762 deaths

Berrien County

Berrien County leaders discuss racism, justice in healthcare

Buchanan

Buchanan City Commission considers construction plans

Brandywine Education

Ribbon cutting ceremony Tuesday afternoon debuted eight new tennis courts

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Navy veteran reunites with friend after 58 years

News

Niles City Council approves land purchase, aid for homeless

News

Niles mayor recommends trick-or-treat times

Berrien County

Following pursuit, two arrested for armed robbery at Admiral Gas Station

Breaking News

COVID-19 UPDATE: Cass County reports one new COVID-19 death

Dowagiac

Dowagiac City Council approves first responder hazard pay

News

Niles marijuana partner resigns following criminal charges

Berrien County

Benton Harbor man pleads guilty to Niles shooting

Dowagiac

Despite rising COVID-19 cases, Dowagiac schools vote to return to in-person learning

Business

Niles City Council gives marijuana business 90-day extension

News

Michigan outdoors open for fall fun

Berrien County

Cass County Courts to continue to provide the public with access to justice via Zoom during COVID-19

Business

Local cinema readies to reopen after seven months

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Board of Education approves return to in-person instruction

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 122,735 cases, 6,731 deaths

Berrien County

Niles man pleads guilty to meth use

Berrien County

Absentee voting begins in Michigan

Berrien County

Berrien County Circuit Judge Charles LaSata elected as an officer of the Michigan Judges Association