expand
Ad Spot

October 2, 2020

Buchanan’s Thomas Matuszewski won the No. 1 singles title at the BCS tournament on Thursday. (Leader file photo)

Brandywine second, Buchanan third at BCS tournament

By Scott Novak

Published 10:43 pm Thursday, October 1, 2020

ST. JOSEPH — Due to weather conditions that ranged from thunderstorms, hail, wind and sunshine, the BCS Athletic Conference Tennis Tournament was moved indoors to the South Shore Racquet Club on Thursday.

Undefeated regular-season champion Berrien Springs captured the BCS title as it finished with 12 points compared to seven points by runner-up Brandywine. The Bobcats were also second in the regular-season standings.

Buchanan and South Haven tied for third-place in the tournament standings with six points each. The Bucks finished third in the final standings, South Haven fourth, Bridgman/New Buffalo fifth and Niles sixth.

Buchanan had a pair of flight champions, while Brandywine had champion.

Thomas Matuszewski, of Buchanan, defeated Paul Cho, of Berrien Springs, 7-5, 5-7 and 6-3 at No. 1 singles, while Rylen Baker, of Buchanan, defeated Payton Anderson, of Berrien Springs, 7-5 and 6-1 at No. 2 singles.

Brandywine’s champion came at No. 3 doubles when Bode Bosch and Matt Veach defeated Erik Blake and Ben Cook, of Berrien Springs, 6-4 and 6-3.

“I thought we played well overall,” said Brandywine coach David Sidenbender. “We had some very good wins — Connor Tittle at No. 2 singles over South Haven, No. 4 singles Corbin Gamble over South Haven and No. 3 doubles Matt Veach and Bode Bosch, who were champions over Berrien Springs. I feel we have some good momentum heading into districts for sure.”

The Bobcats will host Edwardsburg in a non-conference match on Monday before heading to the Division 4 regional at Three Rivers Oct. 9.

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Lifestyle

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Niles News

  • Latest Dowagiac News

  • Latest Cassopolis News

  • Latest Edwardsburg News

Cass County

Drunk driver sentenced to probation

Dowagiac

Local state representative provides update to Rotary

Cass County

Cass County Commissioners approve purchase of UV disinfection system

Cass County

Cass County hires new chief deputy treasurer

Business

Niles businesswoman launches online soap shop

Breaking News

Buchanan student tests positive for COVID-19

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Berrien County reports new COVID-19 death

Business

Niles Planning Commission approves MichiCann special land use request

Berrien County

Local garden spotlights coming autumn colors

Berrien County

Honor Credit Union announces 11th annual Teacher Awards

Cass County

Cass County Youth Council observing Safe Sleep Awareness Month

Berrien County

Berrien County law enforcement and schools support students exposed to trauma through Handle with Care program

Dowagiac

SMC employees receiving COVID challenge coins

Giving

Niles Township firefighter leads effort to donate gear to departments in need

Dowagiac

Young Professionals of Greater Dowagiac annual holiday ornament features Beckwith Theatre

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 124,687 cases, 6,762 deaths

Berrien County

Berrien County leaders discuss racism, justice in healthcare

Buchanan

Buchanan City Commission considers construction plans

Brandywine Education

Ribbon cutting ceremony Tuesday afternoon debuted eight new tennis courts

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Navy veteran reunites with friend after 58 years

News

Niles City Council approves land purchase, aid for homeless

News

Niles mayor recommends trick-or-treat times

Berrien County

Following pursuit, two arrested for armed robbery at Admiral Gas Station

Breaking News

COVID-19 UPDATE: Cass County reports one new COVID-19 death