expand
Ad Spot

October 2, 2020

Edwardsburg will have a bye week after Plainwell canceled with game due to a positive COVID test. (Leader file photo)

Edwardsburg loses Friday night game

By Scott Novak

Published 2:07 pm Thursday, October 1, 2020

EDWARDSBURG — For the second straight week, Edwardsburg Athletic Director Kevin Dean has been working the phones trying to find a Friday night opponent.

The Eddies’ Week 2 opponent, Detroit Country Day, had to cancel last week’s contest after having a positive COVID-19 test. Edwardsburg ended up traveling to Jonesville, where it was a 52-16 winner.

This week’s opponent, Plainwell from the Wolverine Conference, has had to cancel its game with the Eddies after a player in the program tested positive. The Trojans played last Friday night at Dowagiac, but the player did not participate in the varsity or sub-varsity games, clearing Dowagiac to move forward with this week’s home game against Wolverine Conference foe Otsego.

After trying line up a game the past few days, Dean said that the Eddies would not play this week.

“No, we are taking a bye week,” he said when asked if he found a replacement game.

Edwardsburg will return to the field on Oct. 9 when it hosts Three Rivers in a Wolverine Conference contest at Leo Hoffman Field.

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Lifestyle

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Niles News

  • Latest Dowagiac News

  • Latest Cassopolis News

  • Latest Edwardsburg News

Cass County

Drunk driver sentenced to probation

Dowagiac

Local state representative provides update to Rotary

Cass County

Cass County Commissioners approve purchase of UV disinfection system

Cass County

Cass County hires new chief deputy treasurer

Business

Niles businesswoman launches online soap shop

Breaking News

Buchanan student tests positive for COVID-19

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Berrien County reports new COVID-19 death

Business

Niles Planning Commission approves MichiCann special land use request

Berrien County

Local garden spotlights coming autumn colors

Berrien County

Honor Credit Union announces 11th annual Teacher Awards

Cass County

Cass County Youth Council observing Safe Sleep Awareness Month

Berrien County

Berrien County law enforcement and schools support students exposed to trauma through Handle with Care program

Dowagiac

SMC employees receiving COVID challenge coins

Giving

Niles Township firefighter leads effort to donate gear to departments in need

Dowagiac

Young Professionals of Greater Dowagiac annual holiday ornament features Beckwith Theatre

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 124,687 cases, 6,762 deaths

Berrien County

Berrien County leaders discuss racism, justice in healthcare

Buchanan

Buchanan City Commission considers construction plans

Brandywine Education

Ribbon cutting ceremony Tuesday afternoon debuted eight new tennis courts

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Navy veteran reunites with friend after 58 years

News

Niles City Council approves land purchase, aid for homeless

News

Niles mayor recommends trick-or-treat times

Berrien County

Following pursuit, two arrested for armed robbery at Admiral Gas Station

Breaking News

COVID-19 UPDATE: Cass County reports one new COVID-19 death