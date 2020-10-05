expand
October 5, 2020

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 128,923 cases, 6,816 deaths

By Staff Report

Published 4:06 pm Monday, October 5, 2020

SOUTHWEST MICHIGAN — COVID-19 cases are still on the rise, according the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

As of Monday, Berrien County reported 1,782 COVID-19 cases and 74 related deaths.

Cass County reported 597 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 17 deaths, while Van Buren County reported 717 cases and 16 deaths.

Berrien County has reported 1,564 recoveries, according to the Berrien County Health Department.

Cass County has reported 364 recoveries, and Van Buren County has reported 533 recoveries, according to the Van Buren/Cass District Health Department.

At area nursing homes, the Chalet of Niles reported a cumulative 17 cases and two deaths among residents and 17 cases and zero deaths among staff. Also in Niles, West Woods of Niles has reported a cumulative 81 cases and 20 deaths among residents and 40 cases and zero deaths among staff.

In Cass County, the Cass County Medical Care Facility, located in Cassopolis, has reported a cumulative 40 cases and 11 deaths among residents and 28 cases and zero deaths among staff. The Timbers of Cass County, located in Dowagiac, has reported zero deaths and zero cases among residents and 10 cases among staff.

In total, Michigan has seen 128,923 COVID-19 cases and 6,816 related deaths.

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 128,923 cases, 6,816 deaths

