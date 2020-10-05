expand
Ad Spot

October 5, 2020

New cardiologist joins Lakeland Heart and Vascular

By Submitted

Published 11:14 am Monday, October 5, 2020

ST. JOSEPH — Spectrum Health Lakeland recently welcomed cardiologist Dale Leffler to the medical staff.

Leffler is seeing patients alongside a team of eight physicians and six advanced practitioners at Lakeland Heart and Vascular, with office locations in Niles and St. Joseph.

Leffler earned his medical degree from Michigan State College of Osteopathic Medicine and completed an internal medicine residency at Ingham Regional Medical Center in Lansing. He is fellowship trained in interventional cardiology and has more than 19 years of experience in the medical field.

Prior to joining Lakeland, he cared for cardiovascular patients at Spectrum Health Medical Group in Holland. He also serves as a clinical instructor at Michigan State University for the past 11 years. Leffler is a member of the American Osteopathic Association and the American College of Cardiology. He has performed several research studies with a focus on carotid stenting and atrial fibrillation.

Providers at Lakeland Heart and Vascular diagnose and treat conditions involving the cardiac system including heart failure, arrhythmias, coronary heart disease, and peripheral artery disease among others. For more information, or to find a physician, visit lakelandheart.com.

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Lifestyle

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Niles News

  • Latest Dowagiac News

  • Latest Cassopolis News

  • Latest Edwardsburg News

News

State to study ways to combat distracted driving

Berrien County

New cardiologist joins Lakeland Heart and Vascular

Cass County

Dowagiac woman injured in single vehicle crash

Dowagiac

SMC security officer a former CEO

Cass County

Cass County Animal Control reunites dog with owner after three years

Cass County

Cass County Parks Department seeks input on parks plan

Dowagiac

Sister Lakes Brewing Company to host Dewey Lake Monster conference

Dowagiac

Local resident named Dowagiac Elks Lodge Citizen of The Year

News

One man injured in crash on Redfield

Cass County

Drunk driver sentenced to probation

Dowagiac

Local state representative provides update to Rotary

Cass County

Cass County Commissioners approve purchase of UV disinfection system

Cass County

Cass County hires new chief deputy treasurer

Business

Niles businesswoman launches online soap shop

Breaking News

Buchanan student tests positive for COVID-19

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Berrien County reports new COVID-19 death

Business

Niles Planning Commission approves MichiCann special land use request

Berrien County

Local garden spotlights coming autumn colors

Berrien County

Honor Credit Union announces 11th annual Teacher Awards

Cass County

Cass County Youth Council observing Safe Sleep Awareness Month

Berrien County

Berrien County law enforcement and schools support students exposed to trauma through Handle with Care program

Dowagiac

SMC employees receiving COVID challenge coins

Giving

Niles Township firefighter leads effort to donate gear to departments in need

Dowagiac

Young Professionals of Greater Dowagiac annual holiday ornament features Beckwith Theatre