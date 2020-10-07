expand
October 8, 2020

Buchanan High School students will be learning remotely Thursday and Friday this week following an announcement after school on Wednesday. After a third student tested positive for COVID-19, the administration announced trial remote learning. (Leader photo/CHRISTINA CLARK)

Buchanan High School goes remote Thursday, Friday after third positive COVID-19 diagnosis

By Staff Report

Published 5:38 pm Wednesday, October 7, 2020

BUCHANAN — A letter from Buchanan High School’s Principal Stacey DeMaio and Buchanan Community Schools Superintendent Patricia Robinson was posted on the high school’s Facebook page just after school on Wednesday evening. The letter announced a “remote trial run” for students on Thursday and Friday, after a third student had tested positive for COVID-19.

“In light of recent positive cases at Buchanan High School we would like to make an effort to be proactive and maintain continuity in our academics,” DeMaio said. “Buchanan High School will be practicing remote learning over the next two half days to better prepare if the scenario should arise in which the district would have to implement remote learning.”
The trial run is only for Buchanan High School students. DeMaio and Robinson said in the letter all other buildings in the district will continue, and athletics and extracurriculars will continue, as normally scheduled.

The high school will provide free lunches for pickup in the student parking lot between 11 and 11:30 a.m. on Thursday and Friday.

Details were outlined in the posted letter about mandatory attendance, the number of classes required to log into, and which services would continue to be available

Ottawa, Moccasin and Buchanan Middle School will all continue through the week with in-person instruction. DeMaio and Robinson said the administration hoped to have a trial run for remote learning for the three schools in the “near future.”

“We hope to find this exercise in caution and preparedness helpful and welcome your feedback net week to share your experiences with us,” DeMaio said.

