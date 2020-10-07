expand
Ad Spot

October 7, 2020

Front Street building being demolished for Beckwith Park redevelopment

By Max Harden

Published 8:54 am Wednesday, October 7, 2020

DOWAGIAC — A downtown Dowagiac building is being demolished as part of the city of Dowagiac’s downtown development plan.

Nick Fryman’s Construction began the demolition of the building at 135 S. Front St. on Thursday.

Originally housing 1st Source Bank, and later Art ‘Enah Suit, the building is being removed by the city of Dowagiac prior to the redevelopment of Beckwith Park.

The building has been vacant since Art Enah Suit moved to its current location at 115 S. Front St. in November 2019.

“The structure needed to come down,” said Dowagiac Assistant City Manager Natalie Dean. “It had a host of foundation problems that needed to be addressed. The city is in the process of redesigning Beckwith Park to become more of a gathering spot downtown.”

The city’s long-term plan to renovate and improve the condition of Beckwith Park began with the removal of the long standing gazebo in June 2018. Built on the former grounds of the Beckwith Theatre, the park is filled with trip hazards, settling ground and safety concerns. The city purchased the building late last year with the goal of demolition in mind.

Dean said that the demolition process will move relatively slowly, as to prevent causing damage to Round Oak Revisited, which is a restaurant right next to the building.

“They’re taking it slow,” Dean said. “In order to protect the foundation of the building, as well as neighboring structures, they’ll need to do it slowly.”

Dean anticipates the demolition portion of the process to be completed before the first snowfall.

Once the demolition is complete, Lounsbury Excavating will begin working on improvements to the park, which include the compaction of soils, adding four parking stalls, returning the memorial bricks to a patio, relocating public art and adding benches and tables while retaining open space for larger gatherings and community events.

The estimated cost for demolition and improvements is $200,000.

Cass County

Man arrested for drug possession in Porter Township

News

Wonderland Cinema will show movies indoors for first time in seven months

News

Niles Noon Optimist Club celebrates 50 years

Dowagiac

Front Street building being demolished for Beckwith Park redevelopment

Berrien County

Area fire departments adapt Fire Prevention Week

Cass County

Niles motorcyclist injured in Barron Lake crash

Berrien County

MDHHS issues emergency order requiring schools to issue public notification of probable, confirmed COVID-19 cases

Dowagiac

Mason’s Pumpkins to host first annual Harvest Festival

News

Trick or treating a go in Niles Township

Business

Charges, fines dropped for Fitstop24 owner following Michigan Supreme Court ruling

Cass County

Van Buren/Cass District Health Department urgers residents to continue following COVID-19 precautions

Berrien County

MDHHS issues emergency order designed to protect the health, safety of Michiganders

Breaking News

Second student tests positive for COVID-19 at Buchanan High School

Breaking News

Niles High School staff member tests positive for COVID-19

Berrien County

Niles man sentenced for criminal sexual conduct

Breaking News

Buchanan Area Senior Center temporarily closes due to COVID-19

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 128,923 cases, 6,816 deaths

News

Community, diversity and recruitment center of Friday night discussion in Niles

Berrien County

Berrien County Health Department urges residents to continue safe COVID-19 practices

Cass County

Mishawaka residents transported to hospital following Mason Township crash

News

State to study ways to combat distracted driving

Berrien County

New cardiologist joins Lakeland Heart and Vascular

Cass County

Dowagiac woman injured in single vehicle crash

Dowagiac

SMC security officer a former CEO