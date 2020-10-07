Kevin S. ‘Scott’ Huston, of Dowagiac

June 15, 1955 — Oct. 1, 2020

Kevin S. “Scott” Huston, 65, of Dowagiac, passed away Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, at Borgess Hospital in Kalamazoo.

A celebration of life service will be at graveside at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Dowagiac, with Pastor Stacey Wilder officiating. Friends may visit with the family from noon until the time of service. Immediately following the graveside services, Scott’s family would like to invite everyone to his daughter, Beth’s home for a Celebration of Life meal. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Lewis Cass ISD. Those wishing to leave a message of condolence for the family may do so at clarkch.com.

Scott was born July 15, 1955, in Dowagiac, to Ralph and Audrey (Starrett) Huston. He graduated from Dowagiac High School in 1973 and then went on to earn an associate’s degree from Southwestern Michigan College.

On Aug. 19, 1978, he married the love of his life, Connie Morehouse in Keeler. Scott worked for Dowagiac Manufacturing for more than 32 years and was a bus transporter for Lewis Cass for five years before his retirement. He was a longtime member of the Dowagiac Moose Lodge and was a Pokagon Elder. Scott was the type of guy who never met a stranger and everyone loved being around him. He enjoyed sports, he loved to play softball and go golfing and was an avid Notre Dame and Chicago Bears fan. Scott was family oriented who always put his family first and was always attending his grandkids sporting events. Most of all he loved his family who will miss him greatly.

Scott is survived by his loving wife, Connie Huston; daughters, Beth “Peanut” (Tim, the son he never had) Warner and Heather “Kiddo” Pauley; grandchildren, Caitlon Jones, Madison Pauley, Samantha Pauley, Allison Warner and Jackson Warner; four great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Dixie Morse and Ralph “Junie” Huston Jr.; and niece, Amanda Morse.