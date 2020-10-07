expand
Ad Spot

October 7, 2020

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Dan VandenHeede for State Representative of the 78th District of Michigan

By Submitted

Published 8:49 am Wednesday, October 7, 2020

Have you ever met someone and immediately knew you liked him?  That was exactly what happened to me the first time I met Dan VandenHeede more than 20 years ago. He was new to the Niles City Council and was keenly interested in learning and participating in city government. Twenty-one years later, he still is on the council.

Dan and his wife Jodie live in an historic farmhouse in the middle of Niles’ east side. They raised their three children there; now those children are college educated, thriving adults. And as for the house, Dan has converted it to solar hot water, solar air space heating, and solar electric! You see, Dan is concerned about our climate and has educated himself on how these systems work.

As a teacher of civics and history for 25 years in the Dowagiac schools and a councilman serving on a number of committees within city government, Dan has demonstrated over time his knowledge of governance.

I strongly urge you to vote for Dan who, from day one, will work tirelessly for the citizens of the 78th District. Your vote will help to ensure that we have a knowledgeable state representative who will fight for working families, clean lakes and rivers, repairing the roads and access to quality healthcare.

Judy Truesdell

Niles

Cass County

Man arrested for drug possession in Porter Township

News

Wonderland Cinema will show movies indoors for first time in seven months

News

Niles Noon Optimist Club celebrates 50 years

Dowagiac

Front Street building being demolished for Beckwith Park redevelopment

Berrien County

Area fire departments adapt Fire Prevention Week

Cass County

Niles motorcyclist injured in Barron Lake crash

Berrien County

MDHHS issues emergency order requiring schools to issue public notification of probable, confirmed COVID-19 cases

Dowagiac

Mason’s Pumpkins to host first annual Harvest Festival

News

Trick or treating a go in Niles Township

Business

Charges, fines dropped for Fitstop24 owner following Michigan Supreme Court ruling

Cass County

Van Buren/Cass District Health Department urgers residents to continue following COVID-19 precautions

Berrien County

MDHHS issues emergency order designed to protect the health, safety of Michiganders

Breaking News

Second student tests positive for COVID-19 at Buchanan High School

Breaking News

Niles High School staff member tests positive for COVID-19

Berrien County

Niles man sentenced for criminal sexual conduct

Breaking News

Buchanan Area Senior Center temporarily closes due to COVID-19

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 128,923 cases, 6,816 deaths

News

Community, diversity and recruitment center of Friday night discussion in Niles

Berrien County

Berrien County Health Department urges residents to continue safe COVID-19 practices

Cass County

Mishawaka residents transported to hospital following Mason Township crash

News

State to study ways to combat distracted driving

Berrien County

New cardiologist joins Lakeland Heart and Vascular

Cass County

Dowagiac woman injured in single vehicle crash

Dowagiac

SMC security officer a former CEO