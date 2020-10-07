expand
October 7, 2020

Niles motorcyclist injured in Barron Lake crash

By Staff Report

Published 5:47 am Wednesday, October 7, 2020

HOWARD TOWNSHIP — A Niles man was injured in a motorcycle accident near Barron Lake late Tuesday evening, according to the Cass County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies were dispatched to the scene of the crash near the intersection of Lake Shore Drive and Sandy Shore Drive at 11:11 p.m. Tuesday, due to reports of a single-vehicle crash.

Brian Grice, 51, of Niles, was reportedly traveling west on his motorcycle on Lake Shore Drive when he ran off the roadway and struck a pole on the side of the road. He was transported to South Bend Memorial Hospital for treatment of his injuries.

Grice was not wearing a helmet, and deputies said alcohol may have been a factor in the crash.

Howard Township Fire, Michigan State Police and SMCAS Ambulance assisted at the scene.

