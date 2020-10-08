COVID-19 UPDATE: Cass County reports new COVID-19 deaths

SOUTHWEST MICHIGAN — COVID-19 deaths have jumped in Cass County.

As of Thursday, Cass County reported 617 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 20 deaths, up from 17 deaths reported Wednesday.

Berrien County reported 1,844 COVID-19 cases and 75 related deaths., while Van Buren County reported 735 cases and 16 deaths.

Berrien County has reported 1,627 recoveries, according to the Berrien County Health Department.

Cass County has reported 385 recoveries, and Van Buren County has reported 574 recoveries, according to the Van Buren/Cass District Health Department.

At area nursing homes, the Chalet of Niles reported a cumulative 17 cases and two deaths among residents and 18 cases and zero deaths among staff. Also in Niles, West Woods of Niles has reported a cumulative 81 cases and 20 deaths among residents and 41 cases and zero deaths among staff.

In Cass County, the Cass County Medical Care Facility, located in Cassopolis, has reported a cumulative 40 cases and 11 deaths among residents and 28 cases and zero deaths among staff. The Timbers of Cass County, located in Dowagiac, has reported zero deaths and zero cases among residents and 11 cases among staff.

In total, Michigan has seen 132,039 COVID-19 cases and 6,869 related deaths.