expand
Ad Spot

October 9, 2020

Alex Hernandez had the game-winning goal and an assist as Dowagiac defeated Paw Paw 3-2. (Leader file photo)

ROUNDUP: Dowagiac holds on to beat Paw Paw, Cassopolis ties Howardsville Christian

By Scott Novak

Published 4:34 pm Thursday, October 8, 2020

PAW PAW — Leading 3-0 at halftime, visiting Dowagiac struggled to maintain its momentum, as host Paw Paw scored a pair of goals in the final 40 minutes.

The Chieftains were able to hold off the Red Wolves for a 3-2 Wolverine Conference victory Wednesday night.

The Red Wolves took a 2-0 lead in the first half on goals by Jason Rocz and Jay Stevens.

In the second half, Ethan Hannapel cut the Paw Paw lead to 2-1 with an assist from Alex Hernandez off a corner kick before Jordan Simpson tied the match at 2-2 on an unassisted goal.

The game-winner went to Hernandez with 11:43 remaining in the match. Isaac Saavedra had the assist.

“Story of two halves again,” said Dowagiac coach Mike Williams. “Played great the first half, and moved the ball well and created opportunities. Second half, we didn’t win 50/50 balls or stay disciplined in our positions.”

The Chieftains (8-2-1) outshot the Red Wolves 19-12. Alejandro Martinez was credited with nine saves.

Dowagiac will host Parchment in a non-conference match scheduled to begin at 4 p.m. on Oct. 12.

 

Cassopolis soccer

The Rangers and Howardsville Christian played to a 3-3 tie on Tuesday.

Cassopolis and Howardsville were deadlocked at 2-2 after 40 minutes of their non-conference match. Buster Ward and Ben Gillesby had the first-half goals for the Rangers. Jaren Waldschmidt assisted on the Ward goal.

In the second half, Zachary Friske scored an unassisted goal for Cassopolis.

“Every team we have played this season has been at about our level or above us, which has given us some steep competition,” said Cassopolis coach Austin Francis. “Even with having seven seniors, we are also mixing in a lot of freshmen and a good handful of our starters didn’t start playing soccer until high school. A lot of the goals against us are simple mental errors that we have slowly been working on eliminating. The pieces are thankfully starting to fall into place and our guys are working hard. It’s been a season of growth and lots of adjustments and I’m excited to see our level of play excel as we get closer to districts.”

Jimmy Strukel had three saves for the Rangers, who faced the Kalamazoo Cougars Thursday for its Senior Night.

 

Cass County

Two men sentenced in cases related to motor vehicle theft

Berrien County

Students, staff in quarantine at local school districts due to positive COVID cases

Cassopolis

Cass County SERVPRO donates smoke detectors to local fire departments

News

Leader Publications’ top stories of the week, Oct. 5-9

Berrien County

Jury trials return in Cass, Berrien counties after seven-month hiatus

Berrien County

Brandywine announces first COVID case

Dowagiac

Five arrested in Pokagon Township for drugs, firearms, stolen vehicle

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Cass County reports new COVID-19 deaths

Cass County

Van Buren/Cass District Health Department offering drive-thru flu vaccine clinics

Buchanan

Buchanan named the Nicest Place in America by Reader’s Digest

Cass County

$459,485 in state grants awarded to Cass County Problem-Solving/Treatment Courts

Berrien County

Sorority brings awareness to suicide prevention

Buchanan

Driver flees after car vs. Amtrak crash

Education

Edwardsburg Middle School student wins online art competition

Berrien County

Berrien Community Foundation awards more than $175,000 at annual meeting

Breaking News

Buchanan High School goes remote Thursday, Friday after third positive COVID-19 diagnosis

Breaking News

Third Buchanan student tests positive for COVID-19

Cass County

Man arrested for drug possession in Porter Township

News

Wonderland Cinema will show movies indoors for first time in seven months

News

Niles Noon Optimist Club celebrates 50 years

Dowagiac

Front Street building being demolished for Beckwith Park redevelopment

Berrien County

Area fire departments adapt Fire Prevention Week

Cass County

Niles motorcyclist injured in Barron Lake crash

Berrien County

MDHHS issues emergency order requiring schools to issue public notification of probable, confirmed COVID-19 cases