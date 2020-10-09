expand
Ad Spot

October 9, 2020

Students, staff in quarantine at local school districts due to positive COVID cases

By Ambrosia Neldon

Published 2:32 pm Friday, October 9, 2020

SOUTHWEST MICHIGAN — Approximately one month into the school year, many school districts throughout southwest Michigan are responding cautiously to positive cases of COVID-19.

After three students tested positive at Buchanan High School, the district opted for a “remote trial run” for high school students Thursday and Friday. Students were scheduled for half days of school both days anyway but participated in classes online both days.

“In light of recent positive cases at Buchanan High School we would like to make an effort to be proactive and maintain continuity in our academics,” Buchanan High School Principal Stacey DeMaio wrote in a letter to parents earlier this week. “Buchanan High School will be practicing remote learning over the next two half days to better prepare if the scenario should arise in which the district would have to implement remote learning.”

Edwardsburg Superintendent Jim Knoll said two students have tested positive since the start of the school year, and one staff member tested positive before school started. In a letter shared with parents Thursday, Knoll wrote that three Edwardsburg Middle School Teachers and 41 students were asked to quarantine, based on guidelines from the Van Buren/Cass County Health Department.

“We’ve been super, super, super vigilant and cautious on these,” Knoll said Friday. “If we think they’ve been within six feet [of someone who has tested positive for COVID] for 15 minutes, we’re sending them home, because we want to stay open.”

Also Thursday, a Brandywine staff member reportedly tested positive for COVID, causing students and staff in direct contact with the employee to quarantine beginning Thursday.

Knoll reminded parents that local health departments are responsible for determining who should quarantine.

Like other districts in the area that have also reported positive cases, Brandywine superintendent Karen Weimer said all individuals who have had close contact with the individual have been notified. As advised by the Berrien County Health Department, the individuals have been asked to quarantine. These individuals are asked to quarantine for 14 days after the most recent date of exposure.

“In these cases, if you haven’t heard anything from the Berrien County Health Department, then you do not need to be concerned about potential exposure and no further actions are needed at this time,” Weimer wrote.

As of Oct. 2, Niles Community Schools had nine students (less than 1 percent of the student population) and six staff members (less than 1 percent of the total staff) in quarantine.

All district superintendents advised students, parents and community members to heed guidance from local, state and national health experts in order to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. This includes wearing a face covering, maintaining social distance, washing hands frequently, avoiding crowds and staying home when ill.

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Lifestyle

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Niles News

  • Latest Dowagiac News

  • Latest Cassopolis News

  • Latest Edwardsburg News

Cass County

Two men sentenced in cases related to motor vehicle theft

Berrien County

Students, staff in quarantine at local school districts due to positive COVID cases

Cassopolis

Cass County SERVPRO donates smoke detectors to local fire departments

News

Leader Publications’ top stories of the week, Oct. 5-9

Berrien County

Jury trials return in Cass, Berrien counties after seven-month hiatus

Berrien County

Brandywine announces first COVID case

Dowagiac

Five arrested in Pokagon Township for drugs, firearms, stolen vehicle

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Cass County reports new COVID-19 deaths

Cass County

Van Buren/Cass District Health Department offering drive-thru flu vaccine clinics

Buchanan

Buchanan named the Nicest Place in America by Reader’s Digest

Cass County

$459,485 in state grants awarded to Cass County Problem-Solving/Treatment Courts

Berrien County

Sorority brings awareness to suicide prevention

Buchanan

Driver flees after car vs. Amtrak crash

Education

Edwardsburg Middle School student wins online art competition

Berrien County

Berrien Community Foundation awards more than $175,000 at annual meeting

Breaking News

Buchanan High School goes remote Thursday, Friday after third positive COVID-19 diagnosis

Breaking News

Third Buchanan student tests positive for COVID-19

Cass County

Man arrested for drug possession in Porter Township

News

Wonderland Cinema will show movies indoors for first time in seven months

News

Niles Noon Optimist Club celebrates 50 years

Dowagiac

Front Street building being demolished for Beckwith Park redevelopment

Berrien County

Area fire departments adapt Fire Prevention Week

Cass County

Niles motorcyclist injured in Barron Lake crash

Berrien County

MDHHS issues emergency order requiring schools to issue public notification of probable, confirmed COVID-19 cases