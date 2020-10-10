expand
October 10, 2020

GALLERY: Friday night football, Niles volleyball quad

By Scott Novak

Published 1:00 pm Saturday, October 10, 2020

NILES — Brandywine and Edwardsburg both picked up wins on Friday night, while host Niles captured its own quad volleyball tournament on Saturday morning.

After a slow start, the Bobcats rolled to a 44-24 win over Allegan, which was playing its final varsity football game of the 2020 season due to low numbers.

Over at Edwardsburg, the Eddies scored early and often in a 64-7 Wolverine Conference victory over Three Rivers.

On Saturday morning, Niles went 3-0, defeating St. Joseph, Edwardsburg and Three Rivers, to capture the quad title.

