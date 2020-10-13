expand
October 14, 2020

COVID-19 UPDATE: Southwest Michigan reports uptick in cases

By Staff Report

Published 4:23 pm Tuesday, October 13, 2020

SOUTHWEST MICHIGAN — COVID-19 cases are rising fast in southwest Michigan.

As of Tuesday, Cass County reported 652 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 22 deaths.

Berrien County reported 1,945 COVID-19 cases and 76 related deaths, while Van Buren County reported 783 cases and 16 deaths.

Berrien County has reported 1,702 recoveries, according to the Berrien County Health Department.

Cass County has reported 416 recoveries, and Van Buren County has reported 608 recoveries, according to the Van Buren/Cass District Health Department.

At area nursing homes, the Chalet of Niles reported a cumulative 17 cases and two deaths among residents and 18 cases and zero deaths among staff. Also in Niles, West Woods of Niles has reported a cumulative 81 cases and 20 deaths among residents and 41 cases and zero deaths among staff.

In Cass County, the Cass County Medical Care Facility, located in Cassopolis, has reported a cumulative 40 cases and 11 deaths among residents and 28 cases and zero deaths among staff. The Timbers of Cass County, located in Dowagiac, has reported zero deaths and zero cases among residents and 11 cases among staff.

In total, Michigan has seen 137,702 COVID-19 cases and 6,928 related deaths.

