October 15, 2020

Edward Fester, of Dowagiac

Published 9:01 am Wednesday, October 14, 2020

Dec. 13, 1926 — Oct. 11, 2020

Edward Fester, 93, of Dowagiac, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, at his home in Dowagiac.

The family will receive guests from 5 until 7 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, at Clark Chapel, 405 Center St., Dowagiac. A celebration of life service will be held at 10:30 a.m., Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, at St. John Lutheran Church, 603 McCleary St., Dowagiac. Burial to follow at Riverside Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to the VFW Post #1855, Dowagiac. Those wishing to leave an online condolence for the family may do so at clarkch.com.

Edward was born Dec. 13, 1926, in Dowagiac, to Fred and Lena (Kern) Fester.

Before his completion of high school, Edward was drafted to serve in WWII with the U.S. Army. He spoke often of his time overseas as a mail carrier. After the war, he met Nancy Gard, and they were wed Feb. 4, 1956, in Dowagiac.

Edward was remembered fondly as a Little League coach during his children’s younger years. Many vacations were taken as a family during that time. Edward was a member of the local VFW and also enjoyed playing horseshoes.

Edward is survived by his children, Dana Walker, David Fester and Joni Fester; his grandchildren, Amy Walker, Tony Walker, Alana (Jonny) Barone, Anna Fester, Ryan Fester, Randi Taggart, Tyler Taggart and Braxton (Terra) Taggart; and nine great-grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Nancy Fester; his son, Ronald Fester; his granddaughter, Kara Fester; four siblings; and his parents.

