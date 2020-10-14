expand
October 15, 2020

GALLERY: MHSAA District soccer begins

By Scott Novak

Published 8:36 pm Wednesday, October 14, 2020

DOWAGIAC — Three-time defending Division 3 District champion Dowagiac opened up with a huge win in the first round of the Michigan High School Athletic Association postseason Wednesday.

The Chieftains blanked visiting Berrien Springs 8-0 to advance to Tuesday’s semifinals against visiting Coloma, a 3-0 winner over Brandywine on Wednesday. The Chieftains will host the Comets at 5 p.m.

Buchanan was also eliminated from the Division 3 District, which is being hosted by Brandywine, by Watervliet, 8-0. The Panthers advance to face South Haven in the other semifinal. The Rams defeated Constantine 8-0. The Panthers will host South Haven at 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

