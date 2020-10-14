expand
Ad Spot

October 15, 2020

Niles swept Buchanan 3-0 to win the BCS Red Division championship Wednesday night. The Vikings finish division play at 6-0. (Submitted photo)

Niles sweeps Buchanan to win BCS Red Division championship

By Scott Novak

Published 10:43 pm Wednesday, October 14, 2020

BUCHANAN — The record will show that the Niles volleyball team played one season in the BCS Athletic Conference.

That record will also reflect that the Vikings (14-8) were the BCS Red Division champions for the 2020 season. Niles will head to the Wolverine Conference next year. Before it does, the Vikings will host the BCS Athletic Conference Tournament on Oct. 24.

Niles went 6-0 this season to win the league championship. The Vikings capped off their undefeated Red Division schedule with a 3-0 victory over host Buchanan Wednesday night. Niles swept the Bucks 25-17, 25-20 and 27-25.

“It’s all about goals for this team,” said Niles coach Jenny Nate. “They practice each day with a total focus on specific goals. They do the same thing during a match, and their goal for the match tonight was to sweep Buchanan and capture the regular-season conference title.”

Nate and her team knew that the Bucks were going to give them all they wanted.

“We knew going into tonight that Buchanan is a good team with some excellent hitters,” she said. “So, we had to play very aggressive defensively and put up some big blocks early on in order to make them change up their offense. And offensively, we had to have all of our players scoring. This team works incredibly hard, so they had confidence coming in tonight based on the work that they put in each day, and that confidence transferred into a three-set sweep.”

The Bucks may be big upfront, but Niles is no slouch in its own right with the likes of Marika Ruppart, Jillian Bruckner, Amara Palmer and Laur Golubski. Ruppart, Bruckner and Golubski all had seven kills against Buchanan, while Palmer finished with six kills.

That unit also combined for 12 blocks.

Niles has used a combination of talent and emotion to improve each and every week.

“Once again, our energy as a team contributes to every single win, and you know you have a great team and teammates when you get warned that we have to be a little calmer with our cheering on the bench,” Nate said.

Another key to success for the Vikings is the fact that despite leaving the SMAC for the BCS this season, Nate continued to schedule tough non-conference opponents.

“I am so proud of our conference sweep, and I know our girls are celebrating tonight, but they will also be in bed early because we turn around and have to get back to work tomorrow as we head off to face No. 8-ranked Hamilton, No. 4-ranked North Muskegon, and Division 1 powerhouse Mattawan,” she said.

News

American Legion honors Medal of Honor recipient with new flag

Dowagiac

2021 Michigan Miss U.S. Agriculture looks toward educating, bringing communities together over agriculture

Berrien County

Berrien County educators, leaders discuss racism in schools

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: COVID-19 cases still rising in southwest Michigan

Cassopolis

Cassopolis High School student quarantined due to probable exposure to COVID-19

Cass County

Connecting Chords Music Festival to play Dr. T.K. Lawless Park

Cass County

Cass District Library to host outdoor movie, trick-or-treating event

Dowagiac

DUS parents, staff react to first day of in-person learning

News

Land purchases to aid dam project, environmental goals

News

Niles City Council meets in person for first time since March

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Southwest Michigan reports uptick in cases

Berrien County

Local municipalities wait for word on virtual meetings

Dowagiac

Dowagiac’s beloved candlelight parade will march on with COVID-19 precautions

Dowagiac

City of Dowagiac approves new contracts with Police Officers Labor Council

News

Whitmer signs bipartisan “clean slate” criminal justice reform bills

Dowagiac

Dowagiac children best police, firefighters in kickball game

Berrien County

Patient, visitor guidelines remain in place at Spectrum Health Lakeland

Berrien County

Niles woman sentenced for home invasion

Dowagiac

SMC student named Michigan Miss U.S. agriculture

Community News

Niles History Center debuts next stop on virtual tour

Berrien County

Bucks back in class Monday after Buchanan High School ran remote learning trial

Cass County

Cass County K9 tracks down missing injured motorcyclist

Cass County

Edwardsburg Middle School closed for week due to COVID-19

Business

Brentwood celebrates 20 years, recognizes staff members