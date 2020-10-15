Buchanan Area Senior Center to reopen Monday

BUCHANAN — An email notification went out on Wednesday from the Buchanan Area Senior Center’s staff to announce it will be reopening for operations on Monday.

The BASC has been closed since Oct. 5 due to a family member of one of the staff and volunteers had become sick after exposure to COVID-19.

“The person who was exposed, [the exposure] did not happen in the center,” said BASC Executive Director Adam Burck. “Out of an abundance of caution, we chose to close. That person has quarantined for two weeks.”

Burck said that each staff person has been tested and measures had been taken to keep the space safe.

“All teamers have tested negative for the coronavirus, and our cleaning service is going room to room to sanitize our facility,” Burck said in the email communication.

While continuing to serve a community demographic in a higher risk range for contracting serious symptoms from COVID-19, Burck said the center has been working hard to ensure it is a safe space.

“We’ve done our due diligence,” Burck said.

During the closure, the center continued to provide its essential services, such as Meals on Wheels, Senior Nutrition Services as a curbside pickup, monthly food commodities distributions, medical transportation and continued its compassionate callers club.

When the center reopens, Burck said the staff will be following the new executive order from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, issued on Oct. 9, limiting indoor gatherings of up to 10 persons occurring at a non-residential venue.

“We’re sticking with the 10-person limit,” Burck said.

Burck also said the center will continue to do wellness checks at the entry door and require masks to be worn in the building. With programs being limited to 10-people in attendance, Burck asked community members to call the center to reserve their seat at (269) 685-7119.

“We thank you for your patience as we take the steps necessary to ensure the health and safety of our patrons,” Burck said. “The programs that were in operation prior to our closure on Oct. 12 will recommence next week.”

Burck looked forward to being back in the center.

“It will be nice to get back to normal,” he said. “As normal as we are these days.”