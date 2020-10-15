Cassopolis FFA member awarded National American FFA degree

INDIANAPOLIS — Each year, the National FFA Organization honors FFA members who show the utmost dedication to the organization through their desire to develop their potential for premier leadership, personal growth and career success through agricultural education.

The American FFA Degree is bestowed upon a select group of students in recognition of their years of academic and professional excellence. This year 4,136 American Degrees were be awarded.

Nicholas Prestly, a member of the Cassopolis FFA chapter, under the direction of Advisor, Abby Asmus, was awarded the American FFA Degree at the 93rd National FFA Convention & Expo Oct. 27-29, hosted virtually.

At Ross Beatty Jr/Sr High School, Prestly was an active member in the agricultural education classes, along with the FFA chapter. He served in numerous leadership positions and earned many awards, including at the regional, state and national levels. For example, he competed on the National level in the Agricultural Issues in 2017 and Parliamentary Procedures Contest in 2019. Upon graduation, Nicholas has continued his education at Michigan State University, majoring in agriculture, food and natural resources education.

Sponsored by Case IH, Elanco Animal Health and Syngenta, the award recognizes demonstrated ability and outstanding achievements in agricultural business, production, processing or service programs.

To be eligible, FFA members must have earned and productively invested $10,000 through a supervised agricultural experience program in which they own their own business or hold a professional position as an employee. Recipients must also complete 50 hours community service and demonstrate outstanding leadership abilities and civic involvement through completion of a long list of FFA and community activities. Less than one percent of FFA members achieve the American FFA Degree.

Each recipient of the American FFA Degree receives a gold American FFA Degree key and certificate after being recognized at the national convention.

The National FFA Organization is a school-based national youth leadership development organization of more than 760,000 student members as part of 8,700 local FFA chapters in all 50 states, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.