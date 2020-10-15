Edwardsburg Middle School extends COVID-19 closure

EDWARDSBURG — Edwardsburg Middle School will remain closed to in-person instruction for an additional week due to high numbers of students and staff quarantining due to COVID-19 exposure.

On Sunday, Oct. 11, Edwardsburg Public Schools announced it would close the middle school to in-person instruction for the week of Oct. 12-16 after two students tested positive for COVID-19 and more than 30 students and staff needed to quarantine. Now, that closure will be extended through Friday, Oct. 23.

Superintendent Jim Knoll said the decision to remain closed for an additional week was made after a teacher who was in quarantine tested positive for COVID-19. According to Knoll, no other individuals in quarantine have tested positive.

“We have a large number of staff and students who are quarantined,” Knoll said.

Despite concern over student and staff health, Knoll said the transition to virtual learning at the middle school has been smooth, and that staff and the Van Buren/Cass Health Department have been working to keep parents informed of the situation.

While no reopening date has been set for the middle school, Knoll hopes students can return to in-person instruction on Monday, Oct. 26.

“We want everyone to stay healthy,” he said.