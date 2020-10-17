Gale Doreen Proshwitz, of Dowagiac

June 6, 1940 — Oct. 13, 2020

Gale Doreen Proshwitz, 80, of Dowagiac, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, at Ascension Borgess Hospital in Kalamazoo.

A celebration of life service will be at a later date. Memorials may be made to St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Dowagiac. Those wishing to share a memory of Gale online may do so at clarkch.com.

Gale was born June 6, 1940, in Dowagiac, to Harold and Mary (Garland) Barney. She graduated from Dowagiac High School in 1958. Gale married Jerry Proshwitz on June 4, 1960, at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church Dowagiac. They were married for more than 60 years. She loved reading, knitting and crocheting. Gale was the first runner-up to the Miss Dowagiac Queen contest in 1958. Her greatest love was spending time with her grandkids and great-grandchildren.

Gale is survived by her husband, Jerry Proshwitz; son, Kirk (Donna) Proshwitz; daughters, Laurie (Ed) Lowe and Tracey (Charles) Rossow; brothers, Norm (Sue) Barney and Robert Barney; grandchildren, Kirk M. (Julia) Proshwitz, Kevin (Alex) Proshwitz, Kasey Proshwitz, Madison (Joey) Rank, Holly Lowe, Torie Lowe, Jacob Rossow, Anthony (Wendy) Green and Nicholas Rossow; great-grandchildren, Ezra Proshwitz, Cole Proshwitz and Murphy Rank.

Gale was preceded in death by her parents Harold and Mary Barney.