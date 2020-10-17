expand
Ad Spot

October 17, 2020

Jimmie Hiland, of Jones

By Submitted

Published 8:54 am Saturday, October 17, 2020

Aug. 15, 1950 — Oct. 13, 2020

Jimmie W. Hiland, 70, of Jones, Michigan, passed away on Tuesday Oct. 13, 2020, at home. He was born on Aug. 15, 1950, to Wayne H. and Ferne M. (Rensberger) Hiland. He married Terri Hoyt on Sept. 8, 1984.

Mr. Hiland is survived by his wife, Terri; two sons, George (Megan) and Tim (Shawn) Hiland; two daughters, Cyndi Hiland and Patti (Clinton) Ottman; 10 grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren; and three sisters, Jinx Flynn, Bev (Red) Ernsberger and Wanda (Jerome) Holderman. He was preceded in death by a sister, Janice Selner.

Jimmie was a member of Kessington Community Church. He worked for the city of Elkhart for 30 years, the last 15 for the Cemetery Deptartment. He loved woodworking, especially building things. Jim had a passion for the outdoors. He enjoyed landscaping and gardening. He treasured fall car rides to see the colors of the changing seasons.

The family will have a celebration of life visitation from 6 to 8 p.m. on Oct. 20, 2020, at Kessington Community Church, 70200 Kessington Road, in Edwardsburg.

Chapel Hill Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Lifestyle

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Niles News

  • Latest Dowagiac News

  • Latest Cassopolis News

  • Latest Edwardsburg News

Berrien County

Buchanan Township man hospitalized following Friday evening stabbing

Dowagiac

Dowagiac District Library launches new programs

Dowagiac

Young Professionals of Greater Dowagiac to host fifth annual mommy, son event

Dowagiac

Rotary ready to volunteer at Sandhill Crane Run

Berrien County

YMCA of Greater Michiana opens full day childcare at Northside Child Development Center

News

Fall hiking tour planned at Madeline Bertrand County Park

Berrien County

Cass, Berrien counties to see internet accessibility expand

Cass County

Illegal immigrant sentenced on drug, cockfighting charges

Cass County

National Underground Railroad Network to include URSCC program

Cass County

Cass fire chief honored as VFW Michigan’s Firefighter of the Year

Berrien County

Berrien County holds at one official school COVID-19 outbreak in Stevensville

News

Niles History Center, Friends of Silverbrook offer virtual tour of Silverbrook Cemetery

Cass County

Cass County seeing influx in domestic violence, burglary

Cass County

COA hosts presentation on haunted lighthouses

Business

South Bend artist paints mural for Dowagiac business

Breaking News

SMC to shift to remote learning starting Nov. 23

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Cass County reports new COVID-19 death

Breaking News

Students quarantined following positive COVID-19 case at Sam Adams Elementary

Breaking News

Edwardsburg Middle School extends COVID-19 closure

Buchanan

Buchanan to celebrate Reader’s Digest honor

Buchanan

Buchanan Area Senior Center to reopen Monday

Cassopolis

Cassopolis FFA member awarded National American FFA degree

News

American Legion honors Medal of Honor recipient with new flag

Dowagiac

2021 Michigan Miss U.S. Agriculture looks toward educating, bringing communities together over agriculture