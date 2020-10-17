Joe Jackson, of Niles

Oct. 5, 1949 — Oct. 5, 2020

Joe Earl Jackson, 71, of Niles, passed away on Monday, Oct. 5, 2020.

Joe was born to the late Jack and Betty on Oct. 5, 1949, in Niles. He was a truck driver for more than 20 years. On July 18, 1992, Joe married Shirley Davey in Lincoln, Nebraska, and started a family with five children.

He is survived by his son, Joe Jackson; daughters, Stacey (Melead) Jackson, Janet (Bayliff) Jackson, Judy (Escobedo) Jackson, Christine Jackson; brother, Jack Helt.

He is preceded in death by parents, Jack and Betty Helt; brothers, Paul Jackson, Milton Jackson.

Cremation has taken place. There will be no services for Joe.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Hoven Funeral Home, Buchanan. Online condolences may be made at hovenfunerals.com.