October 17, 2020

John Louis Kloswick, of East Lansing

By Submitted

Published 8:56 am Saturday, October 17, 2020

Oct. 10, 1943 — Oct. 5, 2020

John Kloswick, 76, of East Lansing, passed away on Oct. 5, 2020, in Lansing.

He was born Oct. 10, 1943, in South Bend, to Arthur L. and Joan Mary Kloswick, who preceded him in death. He was also preceded by a brother, Bernard J. Kloswick.

Surviving are a sister, Helen Kloswick; a sister-in-law, Christine Kloswick; a nephew, Eli Kloswick; and cousins, Carrie Hatherly and James Shearer, of California.

He graduated from Cassopolis High School as a valedictorian of the Class of 1961, then earned a B.A. in english from the University of Notre Dame. He furthered his education at Western Michigan University, taking a master’s degree in library science.

He then moved in 1968 to East Lansing, beginning a job as a cataloger and becoming a Special Collections librarian for Michigan State University’s Main Library, a position he had until 2006. It was a point of pride with him that the other catalogers would come to him when they had tough questions and he helped to shift the collections from the Dewey Decimal System to the Library of Congress System.

After his retirement he became a fixture at East Lansing City Council meetings and served on the Community Advisory Board of East Lansing Info, a local news organization.

Graveside services, followed by inurnment, will take place at 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 19, 2020, at Reams & Norton Cemetery in Cassopolis.

Arrangements are by the Paul E. Mayhew Funeral Home, Edwardsburg.

