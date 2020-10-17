expand
Ad Spot

October 17, 2020

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: East is the person to represent us

By Submitted

Published 8:32 am Saturday, October 17, 2020

Amy East is the best candidate for State Representative from the 59th District.  East has the experience, personal qualities and love for this area that will make her an effective legislator. 

East’s work as an archaeologist has given her experience working with people from many backgrounds. On the Gulf Coast, she saw up-close the long-lasting environmental and economic impacts of natural disasters, such as an oil spill.  She has experience balancing preservation of the past with the needs of the future. As a scientist, she practices evidence-based decision making. 

On a personal level, East believes that leaders must promote identities built on bonds of shared humanity, not ones built on hate and fear. East grew up on her mom’s family’s farm on the Cass/St. Joseph county line where she bailed hay, picked rocks, cut wood and ate from the family garden. East has the work ethic, grit, tenacity and love for the past and the future that only comes when you are truly invested in a place.

East is running because she saw wants to take a stand for something better: public schools with enough funding; families with jobs that allow them to thrive not just survive; children growing up with clean air and water and opportunities.  She will be an advocate, fighting for a better future. And for East, the fight is personal; this is her home, and she believes that everyone who lives here should thrive.

I want a representative who loves this place and will fight for a future that our children will want to call home. That person is Amy East.

Naomi Ludman

Dowagiac

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Lifestyle

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Niles News

  • Latest Dowagiac News

  • Latest Cassopolis News

  • Latest Edwardsburg News

Berrien County

Buchanan Township man hospitalized following Friday evening stabbing

Dowagiac

Dowagiac District Library launches new programs

Dowagiac

Young Professionals of Greater Dowagiac to host fifth annual mommy, son event

Dowagiac

Rotary ready to volunteer at Sandhill Crane Run

Berrien County

YMCA of Greater Michiana opens full day childcare at Northside Child Development Center

News

Fall hiking tour planned at Madeline Bertrand County Park

Berrien County

Cass, Berrien counties to see internet accessibility expand

Cass County

Illegal immigrant sentenced on drug, cockfighting charges

Cass County

National Underground Railroad Network to include URSCC program

Cass County

Cass fire chief honored as VFW Michigan’s Firefighter of the Year

Berrien County

Berrien County holds at one official school COVID-19 outbreak in Stevensville

News

Niles History Center, Friends of Silverbrook offer virtual tour of Silverbrook Cemetery

Cass County

Cass County seeing influx in domestic violence, burglary

Cass County

COA hosts presentation on haunted lighthouses

Business

South Bend artist paints mural for Dowagiac business

Breaking News

SMC to shift to remote learning starting Nov. 23

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Cass County reports new COVID-19 death

Breaking News

Students quarantined following positive COVID-19 case at Sam Adams Elementary

Breaking News

Edwardsburg Middle School extends COVID-19 closure

Buchanan

Buchanan to celebrate Reader’s Digest honor

Buchanan

Buchanan Area Senior Center to reopen Monday

Cassopolis

Cassopolis FFA member awarded National American FFA degree

News

American Legion honors Medal of Honor recipient with new flag

Dowagiac

2021 Michigan Miss U.S. Agriculture looks toward educating, bringing communities together over agriculture