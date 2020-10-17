expand
October 17, 2020

YMCA of Greater Michiana opens full day childcare at Northside Child Development Center

By Submitted

Published 8:45 am Saturday, October 17, 2020

NILES — The YMCA of Greater Michiana has opened the first location of its Child Care Network at Northside Child Development Center located at 2020 N. 5th St., Niles. The center will offer full day, year-round licensed childcare for children 3 months through 4 years old.

This collaborative Child Care Network model will meet the complex social, economic and educational needs of our communities through advocating and creating a sustainable childcare model, providing working families an opportunity to access quality and affordable childcare, officials said.

“Our Y is committed to supporting families and children in the greater Michiana area,” said Zechariah Hoyt, executive director of youth programs at YMCA of Greater Michiana. “Our vision is to utilize collaborations, partnerships, assets, and energy between the Y and area organizations, municipalities, and employers to fill the gaps in affordable childcare in our communities.”

The center is committed to the development of individual children, families and communities. Children will enjoy many choices in the classroom including blocks, dramatic play, toys and games, art, library, discovery, sand and water, music and movement, and cooking. Through these means, children will learn literacy, mathematics, science and technology, social studies, the arts and process skills.

The Child Care Network at Northside Child Development Center will offer care Monday-Friday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Maximum weekly pricing will not exceed $240 per child. Financial assistance is available and will be assessed on an individual basis.

Additionally, the Y has partnered with Niles Community Schools to run their Great Start Readiness Program also housed at Northside Child Development Center. GSRP offers state-funded preschool for all four-year-old children.

The Berrien Community Foundation hosted its annual meeting last week. This initiative was awarded $50,000 through the Stephen E. Upton Love Your Community Grant. The grant will be used to support the daycare program for low-and-middle-income families in Niles, with a new model that aims to make childcare more affordable. The Love Your Community Grant is presented each year to a Berrien County nonprofit organization that addresses a crucial community need and makes a positive impact in the lives of Berrien County Residents.

For more information, please visit ymcagm.org/Child-Care-Network or call Northside Child Development Center at (269) 683-1982.

