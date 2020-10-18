Cassopolis Middle School student tests positive for COVID-19

CASSOPOLIS — A student at Cassopolis Middle School has tested positive for COVID-19.

Superintendent Angela Piazza made the announcement Sunday. The student joins a Sam Adams Elementary student who tested positive last Thursday and a high school student who quarantined due to possible exposure last Wednesday.

Because students are consistently together in a cohort, the class effected and any student within the 6-foot range for more than 15 minutes on that student’s bus will need to be tentatively quarantined, pending further investigation by the health department, Piazza said.

Quarantine should last until Oct. 30, and affected students will be able to return to school on Monday, Nov. 2. Affected individuals have been contacted by the school, and the health department will be reaching out to them as well.