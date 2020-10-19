COVID-19 UPDATE: COVID-19 cases continue to rise in southwest Michigan

SOUTHWEST MICHIGAN — COVID-19 cases continue to rise in southwest Michigan, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported Monday.

As of Monday, Cass County reported 774 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 23 deaths.

Berrien County reported 2,160 COVID-19 cases and 76 related deaths, while Van Buren County reported 864 cases and 16 deaths.

At area schools, Edwardsburg Public Schools has been added to the state’s official list of school outbreaks, with four total confirmed COVID-19 cases at Edwardsburg Middle School.

At area nursing homes, the Chalet of Niles reported a cumulative 17 cases and two deaths among residents and 18 cases and zero deaths among staff. Also in Niles, West Woods of Niles has reported a cumulative 81 cases and 20 deaths among residents and 41 cases and zero deaths among staff.

In Cass County, the Cass County Medical Care Facility, located in Cassopolis, has reported a cumulative 40 cases and 11 deaths among residents and 28 cases and zero deaths among staff. The Timbers of Cass County, located in Dowagiac, has reported zero deaths and zero cases among residents and 12 cases among staff.

Berrien County has reported 1,803 recoveries, according to the Berrien County Health Department.

Cass County has reported 469 recoveries, and Van Buren County has reported 639 recoveries, according to the Van Buren/Cass District Health Department.

In total, Michigan has seen 147,806 COVID-19 cases and 7,031 related deaths.