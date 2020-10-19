Woman in stable condition following Sunday shooting

CALVIN TOWNSHIP — A woman who was shot in a domestic violence incident on in Calvin Township Sunday morning is in stable condition, according to the Cass County Sheriff’s Department.

The sheriff’s department was dispatched to a home in the 19000 block of Chain Lake Street at 9:36 a.m. Sunday after reports that a subject had been shot. There, they found a 34-year-old female victim, who was treated on scene before being transported by helicopter to Memorial Hospital in South Bend. As of Monday afternoon, she was reported to be in stable condition.

The suspect fled the scene before police arrived, but was later located by police in Goshen, Indiana after crashing his vehicle. The suspect, whose name is withheld pending arraignment, was detained by the Goshen Police Department for the shooting incident, as well as charges stemming from the Goshen Police Department’s investigation.

The suspect in the incident is being held at the Elkhart County Jail pending extradition back to Michigan. The incident remains under investigation, and anyone with information about this incident or any other crime is asked by detectives to call the Cass County Tip Line at 1 (800) 462-9328.

This incident is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.