October 21, 2020

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Join in supporting Pauline Wendzel

By Submitted

Published 10:22 am Wednesday, October 21, 2020

As a health care professional right here in Berrien County, I’m asking my community to support my friend and Michigan State Representative 79th District, Pauline Wendzel.

When the pandemic hit, Pauline Wendzel got to work right away protecting our first responders and healthcare heroes, realizing we were on the front lines and needed protection and support. Pauline worked with her colleagues in a bipartisan manner to appropriate more than $100 million to immediately respond to the virus ensuring health care workers would have the personal protective equipment they desperately needed to provide the safest care for everyone.

Pauline worked, guided by doctors and medical experts, to deliver meaningful and bipartisan actions to keep our community safe and help our state recover. Pauline has helped pass legislation to provide relief for our friends and neighbors, who are unfortunately still struggling with unemployment and resulting economic reverses. She has helped pass legislation protecting our healthcare heroes and small businesses like mine from frivolous lawsuits and helped pass legislation providing greater flexibility to our local governments. Pauline promised she would always stand ready to work in a bipartisan manner to lead our state, and she did just that.

Pauline Wendzel has served our community with dignity and always shows kind understanding for each and every concern brought to her attention. As a health care professional and owner of a small assisted living home caring for vulnerable and aged seniors, I have greatly appreciated knowing Pauline is available to answer any questions across the gamut from accepting admissions to safe visiting and everything in between. If Pauline does not know, she promptly gets back to me with correct answer. She had my back during this pandemic. Now, I have her back. I’m asking our community to join me in supporting her on Nov. 3.

Wendy Demarest

St. Joseph

