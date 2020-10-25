expand
Ad Spot

October 27, 2020

Buchanan (6-0) will host Fennville (0-6) in the opening round of the MHSAA football playoffs. (Leader photo/MAXWELL HARDEN)

MHSAA football playoff pairings announced

By Staff Report

Published 12:34 pm Sunday, October 25, 2020

DOWAGIAC — The opening round of the Michigan High School Athletic Association football playoffs will find Brandywine, Buchanan and Dowagiac at home to kick off the postseason.

The Chieftains (3-3) will host former Wolverine Conference foe South Haven (4-2), Brandywine (3-3) will host BCS Athletic Conference foe Comstock (3-3) and BCS champion Buchanan (6-0) will host Fennville (0-6).

Niles (1-5) and Cassopolis (2-4) will both be on the road for the opening round. The Vikings will face former SMAC West Division foe Lakeshore (4-2), while the Rangers will take on Southwest 10 Conference opponent Mendon (5-1).

Undefeated Edwardsburg received a first-round bye in Division 4. The Eddies will host the winner of the game between Wolverine Conference opponents Plainwell (3-2) and Vicksburg (4-2).

Niles is playing in Division 3. The winner of its game against Lakeshore will face either Sturgis or Coldwater.

Dowagiac is playing in Division 5. The Chieftains or Rams will face either Berrien Springs or Lansing Catholic (4-2) in the district championship game.

Buchanan and Brandywine are playing in Division 6. The Bucks and Bobcats could play for the second time in three weeks should both teams win their playoff openers.

In Division 8, Mendon and Cassopolis were scheduled to play Oct. 16, but the Rangers were forced to cancel the contest due to COVID-19 issues.

Pairings for the first four weeks of the tournament are based on regular-season playoff point averages, with the highest-ranked team hosting, regardless of the distance between the two schools. For district first round and regional first round play, the top-seeded team in each bracket will host the eighth-seeded team; and the second-seeded team will host the seventh-seeded team, etc.

District semifinals for 11-player and regional semifinals for 8-player will follow during the weekend of Nov. 6-7, and the weekend of Nov. 13-14 will have district finals in the 11-player playoffs and regional finals in the 8-player playoffs. Both rounds will be played at the site of the highest-ranked team which was victorious in the previous round of play.

Regional finals in the 11-player playoffs will take place Nov. 20-21, at the site of the highest-ranked team that was victorious in district final play. The 8-player playoff semifinals will take place on Nov. 20-21, pairing the winners of Region 1 vs. Region 2 and the winners of Region 3 vs. Region 4, at the sites of the highest-ranked team.

Semifinal games in the 11-player playoffs will take place Nov. 27-28, pairing the winners of Region 1 vs. Region 2 and the winners of Region 3 vs. Region 4. Highest-ranked teams will host unless participating teams are 200 or more miles apart; in those cases, the MHSAA will assign the game at a prearranged site if one can be secured in a reasonable location.

All playoff tickets will be sold online only via GoFan at gofan.co/ to provide for a cashless and contactless purchasing process that also allows for contact tracing. Tickets for single-session pre-district, district and regional games are $6. Single-session semifinal tickets are $8. A per-ticket convenience fee will be applied.

 

More News

Dowagiac Middle/Union High School report positive COVID-19 cases

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 161,907 cases, 7,211 deaths

Lewis Cass ISD superintendent announces retirement

DAR marks grave

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Lifestyle

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Niles News

  • Latest Dowagiac News

  • Latest Cassopolis News

  • Latest Edwardsburg News

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Middle/Union High School report positive COVID-19 cases

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 161,907 cases, 7,211 deaths

Cass County

Lewis Cass ISD superintendent announces retirement

Edwardsburg

DAR marks grave

Buchanan

Buchanan celebrates ‘Nicest Place in America’ honor Saturday

Dowagiac

Honor Credit Union gives back

News

MDHHS issues Emergency Order updating requirements for residential care facilities to allow for indoor visitation

Breaking News

Saturday morning shooting causes property damage in downtown Niles

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Municipal Airport hangar project progresses

Cass County

Lewis Cass ISD participates in teletherapy case study

Berrien County

Halloween activities coming to southwest Michigan

Buchanan

Districts grapple with school bus driver shortage

Cass County

Dowagiac man headed to prison on three counts of domestic violence

Cass County

Cass County’s 43rd Circuit Court awarded grant

Edwardsburg

Ontwa Township seeks input on parks plan

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Rotary hosts Army National Guard

Berrien County

Brandywine Middle/High School to go remote Oct. 23 to 30

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 152,862 cases, 7,129 deaths

Cass County

Cass District Library to host annual book sale

Cass County

Missing dog found shot, family grieving after five day search

Dowagiac

Honor Credit Union donates to annual Tree of Love campaign

Berrien County

Spectrum Health reinforces commitment to equity

News

Candidates for 78th district seat participate in community forum

Berrien County

Berrien County Trial Court receives continued funding