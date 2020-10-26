Berrien County marriage license
• Justin Joseph Amellio and Carl Eric Ashbrook, of Niles
• James Arthur Antio and Angela Cheree Rodriguez, of Coloma
• Jacquline Annette Churchill, of Stevensville, and Shane William Ross, of Saint Joseph
• Leslie August Draws, of Berrien Springs, and Valerie Jean Sowinski, of Arcadia, Florida
• Courtney Nichole Gerard, of Saint Joseph, and Justin Ray Taglavore, of Three Rivers
• Heather Marie Helt and Philip Lee Parm, of Buchanan
• Katherine Elise Jordan, of Chicago, and Matthew John Elizalde, of Summit, Illinois
• Rani Lyn Loggains and Morgan Elizabeth French, of Niles
• Karlianne Loshbough, of Watervliet, and Tyler John Burbach, of Sodus, Michigan
• Michael James Prill, of North Aurora, Illinois, and Jillian Marie Dudczyk, Westmont, Illinois
• Paul William Smith, of South Haven, and Melody Dawn Beall, of Benton Harbor
• Brandon Michael VanDyke and Rachel Renee Patterson, of Niles