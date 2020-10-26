Honor Credit Union gives back

DOWAGIAC — Honor Credit Union recently visited area first responders, including the Dowagiac Police Department, and the Dowagiac, Wayne Township, Indian Lake and Sister Lakes fire departments.

“At Honor Credit Union, we understand this has been as especially difficult year for many, and even more so for our first responders in Dowagiac and surrounding communities,” said HCU staff member Janie Reifenberg. “Team Honor wanted to find a way to show our appreciation for their service and sacrifice by purchasing lunch or dinner from our local business partners for the departments in the communities we serve.”