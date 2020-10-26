Lewis Cass ISD superintendent announces retirement

CASSOPOLIS — At the October Board of Education meeting for Lewis Cass ISD, Superintendent Brent Holcomb submitted his letter of retirement effective June 30, 2021.

The Board accepted Holcomb’s resignation and expressed appreciation for his service to the ISD.

“It has surprised me how difficult it is for me to write this communication. After 40 years of working in the education field it is not easy to express the feelings that comes with my decision to retire,” Holcomb wrote in his letter of resignation. “Know that I will be forever grateful to the Lewis Cass ISD Board of Education for the opportunity to serve as your superintendent. In so many ways I feel like God saved the best for last. The children we serve touch a person’s soul and gave me a better appreciation for the world. I cannot thank the staff of the ISD enough. Their dedication and caring are to be admired. They made my job a pleasure. As a Board you have been awesome to work with. Please know I will miss everyone.”

Holcomb is in his fifth year as the ISD’s superintendent. Previously, Holcomb was a superintendent in Alpena and Homer, Michigan. After 40 years in education (23 as a superintendent) Holcomb and his wife, Alice, plan to move to Marquette, Michigan to be closer to family. He began his career as a junior high science teacher in Stephenson, Michigan in the Upper Peninsula.

Board of Education President Kevin Anderson will reach out to the organizations who conduct superintendent searches in Michigan. The Board hopes to hire a firm and be in position to start the search after the new year. They want to have a hire made before spring, according to board members. This will allow for a transition period where the new superintendent can work with Holcomb.