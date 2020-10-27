expand
October 28, 2020

Dowagiac receives USDA grant

By Submitted

Published 1:36 pm Tuesday, October 27, 2020

DOWAGIAC — The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced Tuesday it is investing $891 million to modernize rural drinking water and wastewater infrastructure in 43 states.

In Michigan, seven projects were approved, and the city of Dowagiac was among the municipalities to receive funding. The city will use a $10,174,000 loan to improve the sewer system. The project includes the replacement or lining of the sewer collection main, manhole replacements, upgrades to lift stations, and improvements to the wastewater treatment plant.

“Upgrading water infrastructure provides a path to economic growth and protects the health and safety of people who live and work in rural areas,” said USDA Deputy Under Secretary for Rural Development Bette Brand said. “Under the leadership of President Trump and Secretary Perdue, USDA continues to be a strong partner to rural communities, because we know that when rural America thrives, all of America thrives.”

These 220 projects will help improve rural water infrastructure for 787,000 residents, offficials said. The projects are being funded through the Water and Waste Disposal Loan and Grant Program.

“The scope of this investment is without modern precedent,” said USDA Rural Development State Director for Michigan Jason Allen.  “Only last month USDA provided $36 million for water and wastewater improvements in nine communities.  This is an incredible level of support for our rural residents.”

