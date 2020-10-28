Caring Circle Services relocating to Niles

NILES – The Caring Circle office, previously located in Buchanan, has relocated their services to 60 N. Saint Joseph Ave. in Niles. The organization is now co-located with Lakeland Homecare and across the street from Lakeland Hospital Niles. All services previously provided at the Buchanan office will remain available.

The phone number also remains unchanged and community members can contact the Niles team by calling (269) 695-1009.

Caring Circle represents a range of programs offered for quality of life care including Transitions, HouseCalls, palliative care, Hospice at Home, the Merlin and Carolyn Hanson Hospice Center, bereavement care,and Lory’s Place. These programs provide services to people adjusting to living with a serious illness, as well as to people facing death, anticipating the death of a loved one, or healing their grief after the death of a loved one.

“Caring Circle and Lakeland Homecare work closely together to provide ongoing quality of life and support services which are vital for families with aging loved ones,” said Melinda Gruber, vice president of continuing care services, Spectrum Health Lakeland. “This move will allow us to continue to provide a quality continuum of care to our patients in a more centralized location.”

Caring Circle also has office locations in St. Joseph and South Haven. For more information, visit caring-circle.org.