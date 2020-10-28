COVID-19 UPDATE: Berrien County reports additional COVID-19 death

SOUTHWEST MICHIGAN — Berrien County has reported one new COVID-19 death, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

As of Wednesday, Berrien County reported 2,525 COVID-19 cases and 81 related deaths. That number is up from 80 deaths reported Tuesday.

Nearby Cass County reported 934 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 24 deaths.

Van Buren County reported 1,027 cases and 17 deaths.

At area nursing homes, the Chalet of Niles reported a cumulative 17 cases and two deaths among residents and 18 cases and zero deaths among staff. Also in Niles, West Woods of Niles has reported a cumulative 81 cases and 20 deaths among residents and 41 cases and zero deaths among staff.

In Cass County, the Cass County Medical Care Facility, located in Cassopolis, has reported a cumulative 40 cases and 11 deaths among residents and 30 cases and zero deaths among staff. The Timbers of Cass County, located in Dowagiac, has reported zero deaths and zero cases among residents and 12 cases among staff.

Berrien County has reported 2,089 recoveries, according to the Berrien County Health Department.

Cass County has reported 469 recoveries, and Van Buren County has reported 639 recoveries, according to the Van Buren/Cass District Health Department.

In total, Michigan has seen 167,545 COVID-19 cases and 7,257 related deaths.