expand
Ad Spot

October 28, 2020

Henry Anderson, of Louisville, Kentucky

By Submitted

Published 8:58 am Wednesday, October 28, 2020

Dec. 26, 1944 — Oct. 20, 2020

Henry Anderson, 75, of Louisville, Kentucky, departed this life on Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, at Norton Audubon Hospital.

Henry was born in St. Louis, Missouri, on Dec. 26, 1944, the son of the late James Gardner and Leoma Davis. Henry served in the U.S. Army as a paratrooper and also served the citizens of Niles as a police officer. Henry was the first black police officer to serve on the Niles Police Department. Henry was the 2006 recipient of the Heritage Award from the Ferry Street School Community Resource Center, in Niles, Michigan commemorating his, “indomitable spirit and commitment to the legacy of equality for all people.” Henry loved bingo and playing the lottery. He also loved sports, being a huge Chicago Cubs fan. He also enjoyed spending time in Newburg Park. People loved him, he truly never met a stranger.

Henry is preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Willie James; and one sister, Hattie Kelly.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Tommi Anderson; his children, Henry E. Anderson Jr., Tracy T. Anderson, Tommi Kintè (Kevin) Anderson ­— Johnson, A.J. Barnett, Michael Anderson, Lisa (David) Douglas and Tonya (Steve) Farrow; four sisters; and 10 brothers; numerous grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends who mourn his passing.

Funeral services are private. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, at the Evergreen Funeral Home.

More News

COVID-19 UPDATE: Berrien County reports additional COVID-19 death

Dowagiac restaurateur arrested on criminal sexual conduct charges

Bike Buchanan pedals last ride of season

Chieftains advance to regional finals

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Lifestyle

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Niles News

  • Latest Dowagiac News

  • Latest Cassopolis News

  • Latest Edwardsburg News

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Berrien County reports additional COVID-19 death

Dowagiac

Dowagiac restaurateur arrested on criminal sexual conduct charges

Buchanan

Bike Buchanan pedals last ride of season

Buchanan

Caring Circle Services relocating to Niles

Dowagiac

SMC Board of Trustees devotes day to long-range planning

Cass County

Cass County COA celebrates veterans with online photo, story project

Berrien County

Salvation Army seeks volunteers for annual campaign

Buchanan

Buchanan Field of Dreams Dog Park gets 10 new trees

News

Niles gives marijuana consumption centers the green light

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 164,274 cases, 7,239 deaths

Buchanan

Buchanan commissioners say goodbye to leaders, prepare for future

Dowagiac

Dowagiac receives USDA grant

Local Government

City council gives approval of funding for homeless aid, city administrator raise

Dowagiac

Dowagiac City Council encourages safe trick-or-treating

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Fire Department wins second straight Battle of The Badges blood drive

Berrien County

SMCAS seeks third wheelchair transport van

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Middle/Union High School report positive COVID-19 cases

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 161,907 cases, 7,211 deaths

Cass County

Lewis Cass ISD superintendent announces retirement

Edwardsburg

DAR marks grave

Buchanan

Buchanan celebrates ‘Nicest Place in America’ honor Saturday

Dowagiac

Honor Credit Union gives back

News

MDHHS issues Emergency Order updating requirements for residential care facilities to allow for indoor visitation

Breaking News

Saturday morning shooting causes property damage in downtown Niles