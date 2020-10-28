expand
October 30, 2020

Two injured at Old U.S. 31 and Ullery

By Staff Report

Published 9:06 pm Wednesday, October 28, 2020

NILES TOWNSHIP — Two people were injured at a busy Niles Township intersection Wednesday afternoon, according to the Berrien County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies were dispatched to the intersection of Old U.S. 31 and Ullery Road at 3:56 p.m. Wednesday, after they received reports of a two-vehicle accident with potential injuries.

In a crash deputies describe as “intersection-related,” preliminary investigation shows that a 22-year-old Niles man driving a Chevrolet Blazer rear-ended a Ford Focus driven by a 62-year-old Niles woman.

Both drivers were transported by SMCAS Ambulance to Memorial Hospital in South Bend for serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation by the Berrien County Sheriff’s Department Accident Investigation Team.

