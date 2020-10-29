expand
October 30, 2020

South Bend Police Department seeking information regarding missing Niles man

By Staff Report

Published 11:53 am Thursday, October 29, 2020

NILES — As of Thursday morning, the South Bend Police Department is still investigating the disappearance of 32-year-old Garrett Gilpin.

According to Christine Karsten, representing the South Bend Police Department, Gilpin was last seen on Saturday, Oct. 17 in downtown South Bend.

Gilpin has residences in both South Bend and Niles, according to Karsten.

“We have no new updates at this time, but we are following up on some leads, and may have an update by the end of the week,” Karsten said.

Gilpin is described as having blonde hair and blue eyes. He is 5’7” and weighs 132 pounds.

He was last seen in white high-top shoes and blue jeans. He also has tattoos on his right and left arms, and on the back of his neck.

The South Bend Police Department asks if anyone has information about Gilpin, to contact Detective Bruno Martinsky at (574) 235-9204, or (574) 235-9201.

