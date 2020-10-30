expand
October 30, 2020

Cass County law enforcement agencies host Halloween with a Cop event

By Sarah Culton

Published 11:16 am Friday, October 30, 2020

CASSOPOLIS — Local law enforcement interacted with ghosts, ghouls, unicorns, princesses and more Thursday.

Thursday afternoon at Clisbee Park in Cassopolis, Michigan State Police, the Cass County Sheriff’s Office and the Cassopolis Police Department participated in a Halloween with a Cop event. During the event, costumed children came to the park, and law enforcement passed out donuts, coloring books and safe Halloween tips, all donated by Walmart. The officers also passed out candy donated by an area animal groomer.

“This is just a fun, pre-Halloween get together,” said Cassopolis Police Chief Brian LaValle. “It’s great to be here, because events have been so difficult with COVID.”

The event was the brainchild of MSP Community Service Trooper Holly Higgs. She said she wanted to host an outdoor community outreach event, and was inspired to host a Halloween event by her son, who was not able to take part in normal Halloween events, such as dressing up at school, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“That’s when I decided we were going to do something with Halloween for the kids,” she said.

Higgs said she was happy to see Cass County families participate in Thursday’s event.

“Our hands have been tied in terms of a lot of our usual events this year due to COVID, and we’ve gotten so many calls about what kids are allowed to do this Halloween,” she said. “It’s important for [children] to know they can still live life and have fun, even with COVID.”

