November 1, 2020

Betty Jane Lambillotte

By Submitted

Published 9:21 am Saturday, October 31, 2020

Betty Jane Lambillotte was born in Dowagiac. She resided in Norton, Ohio, for 40 years, prior to 10 years residence at the Liberty Residence, Wadsworth, Ohio.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Germaine John Lambillotte; her eldest son, John David Lambillotte; her parents, Benjamin Clupper and Nellie Clupper, (Sodus, Michigan); her brothers, Earl, Howard, Darwin, Fields and Ben Jr.

She is survived by three sons, Dana Alan, (The Villages, Florida), Gary Edan and Brian Lee (both of Medina, Ohio); six grand-daughters, Jennifer Lugg, (San Antonio, Texas), Suzan Parsons, (San, Antonio, Texas), Lindsey Lambillotte, (St. Petersburg, Florida); Terri Anne Persing, (Englewood, Florida), Deanne Michelle Lambillotte, (Boone, North Carolina); three great-grandsons, Chase Persing, Jarret Lawing; Jonathan Lugg; three great-granddaughters, Nicole Persing, Stella Parsons, Elliot Parsons; and one great-great-grandson, Trace Persing,

Cremation and inurnment have taken place. The family plans a celebration of her life later in 2021.

