November 1, 2020

Daily Data: Saturday, Oct. 31

By Staff Report

Published 12:09 am Saturday, October 31, 2020

FOOTBALL

LAKESHORE 44, NILES 6

At Stevensville

Niles                     0          0          6          0 – 6

Lakeshore        14        23        7          0 – 44

L – Aiden Jackson 10 run (Tyler Gates kick)

L – Jackson 2 run (Gates kick)

L – Riley Adams 8 run (Gates kick)

L – Jackson 10 run (Gates kick)

L – Safety

L – Cage Davison 18 run (Gates kick)

N – Alex Cole 1 run (kick blocked)

L – Brock Strebeck 11 run (Gates kick)

Varsity records: Niles 1-6, Lakeshore 5-2

 

BRANDYWINE 44, COMSTOCK 0

At Niles

Comstock            0          0          7          0 – 7

Brandywine     16        28        0          0 – 44

BW – Gabe Gouin 1 run (Cam Barrien pass from Gouin)

BW – Gouin 5 run (Michael Palmer run)

BW – Brock Dye 5 run (Barrien pass from Gouin)

BW – Gouin 1 run (Nate Orr pass from Gouin)

BW – Gouin 19 run (kick failed)

BW – Conner Dye 1 run (kick failed)

CO – Owen Drake 15 run (Kayla Berg kick)

Varsity records: Comstock 3-4, Brandywine 4-3

 

SOUTH HAVEN 34, DOWAGIAC 7

At Dowagiac

South Haven    0          14        8          12 – 34

Dowagiac          0          7          0          0 – 7

D – Jordan Hardin 51 pass from Malakai Haines (Nate Judd kick)

SH – Jaden Hollis 32 pass from Caleb Bodfish (run failed)

Sh – Trent Till 1 run (Hollis pass from Bodfish)

SH – Hollis 42 pass from Bodfish (Bodfish run)

SH – Trevor Winkel 30 run (pass failed)

SH – Winkel 1 run (kick blocked)

Varsity records: South Haven 5-2, Dowagiac 3-4

