Daily Data: Saturday, Oct. 31
FOOTBALL
LAKESHORE 44, NILES 6
At Stevensville
Niles 0 0 6 0 – 6
Lakeshore 14 23 7 0 – 44
L – Aiden Jackson 10 run (Tyler Gates kick)
L – Jackson 2 run (Gates kick)
L – Riley Adams 8 run (Gates kick)
L – Jackson 10 run (Gates kick)
L – Safety
L – Cage Davison 18 run (Gates kick)
N – Alex Cole 1 run (kick blocked)
L – Brock Strebeck 11 run (Gates kick)
Varsity records: Niles 1-6, Lakeshore 5-2
BRANDYWINE 44, COMSTOCK 0
At Niles
Comstock 0 0 7 0 – 7
Brandywine 16 28 0 0 – 44
BW – Gabe Gouin 1 run (Cam Barrien pass from Gouin)
BW – Gouin 5 run (Michael Palmer run)
BW – Brock Dye 5 run (Barrien pass from Gouin)
BW – Gouin 1 run (Nate Orr pass from Gouin)
BW – Gouin 19 run (kick failed)
BW – Conner Dye 1 run (kick failed)
CO – Owen Drake 15 run (Kayla Berg kick)
Varsity records: Comstock 3-4, Brandywine 4-3
SOUTH HAVEN 34, DOWAGIAC 7
At Dowagiac
South Haven 0 14 8 12 – 34
Dowagiac 0 7 0 0 – 7
D – Jordan Hardin 51 pass from Malakai Haines (Nate Judd kick)
SH – Jaden Hollis 32 pass from Caleb Bodfish (run failed)
Sh – Trent Till 1 run (Hollis pass from Bodfish)
SH – Hollis 42 pass from Bodfish (Bodfish run)
SH – Trevor Winkel 30 run (pass failed)
SH – Winkel 1 run (kick blocked)
Varsity records: South Haven 5-2, Dowagiac 3-4