Samuel Darle Miller, of Hollywood, Florida

Dec. 27, 1932 — Sept. 22, 2020

Samuel Darle Miller died in Hollywood, Florida, on Sept. 22, 2020.

He was born in Pokagon, Michigan, on Dec. 27, 1932, to parents Samuel and Josephine Miller. Darle was a lifelong world traveler who enjoyed learning many languages. He studied philosophy and loved classical music. A medal winner, Darle participated in several National Senior Olympics athletic competitions.

Surviving are siblings, Dawn Engelsman, Charona Lewellen and Terry Miller.

Darle was preceded in death by his brother, Wilford Miller.

Committal at the Sumnerville Cemetery.